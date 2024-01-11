UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis discusses Tar Heels' win at NC State
Following UNC basketball's win at NC State, head coach Hubert Davis discussed the Tar Heels' performance, Harrison Ingram's rebounding effort.
Following UNC basketball's win at NC State, head coach Hubert Davis discussed the Tar Heels' performance, Harrison Ingram's rebounding effort.
Cameras caught Doeren calling North Carolina "pieces of s***" to his players after NC State's victory.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde get together for an emergency podcast after news broke on Wednesday afternoon that after 17 seasons at Alabama, Nick Saban is retiring from coaching college football.
Carroll’s comments did not strike the tone of a man who had signed away his coaching rights. When asked about other coaching opportunities, he did not dismiss them.
Saban retired Wednesday after a 17-year run at Alabama.
Amari Cooper racked up 265 yards and had two touchdowns the last time the Browns played the Texans.
Moving on from an all-time legend won't be easy. Who will lead the Crimson Tide next?
The Spurs phenom is the fifth-youngest player to record a triple-double in the NBA.
Nick Saban owned college football for nearly two decades. Either he was winning it or you had to go through him to win it. There were no shortcuts.
Nick Saban is calling it a career.
Nick Saban's finest hours at Alabama weren't always when he hoisted a trophy, though he did plenty of that, too.
The deal is reportedly for three years and $7.9 million.
Pete Carroll had an excellent 14-season run with the Seahawks.
Charles McDonald is joined by host of the Bootleg Football podcast Brett Kollmann to talk through every head coach opening around the NFL and determine the best fit for each one. The duo start things off as always with some of the funniest stories from the weekend, including Arthur Smith's meltdown over the final play of the game against the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins finishing the season with only one win against a winning team (and a preview of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend), the Jacksonville Jaguar's epic choke job and the Carolina Panthers scoring zero points in the final two weeks of the season. Charles and Brett use the Panthers as a jumping off point to discuss each and every head coach opening around the NFL as they play matchmaker and find the ideal head coach to fill each opening. The hosts discuss the Panthers, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots (for Mike Vrabel specifically), Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons.
Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
A program-wide exodus left Utah State without a single returning player who scored a point for the Aggies last season. Now, they're 15-1 and ranked No. 20 in the country.
The Pelicans enter Wednesday’s matchup with the Warriors as one of the NBA’s hottest teams — winners of 10 of 14 since the IST debacle and outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per 100 possessions.
Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said it could've taken three weeks to execute a deal.
The new NBA docuseries will be similar to "Quarterback," which featured three NFL quarterbacks in its first season last year.
The Bears are making cuts.
Love will make his first playoff start in Dallas. He has the chance to start writing his chapter in Packers lore. Easier said than done, but an opportunity is all Love has ever needed.