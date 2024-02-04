UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis discusses Tar Heels' win vs. Duke
Following UNC basketball's win against Duke, head coach Hubert Davis discussed the Tar Heels' performance against the Blue Devils.
There was plenty of future NBA talent on the court at the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday.
In a series filled with thrillers, this was not one of them.
A group of men, presumably Oakland students, stood shirtless under one of the baskets during Saturday's game Cleveland State. By midway through the second half, many of them had shaved heads.
You need a lot more than a player going off to win in the NBA.
Clark is about three games away from breaking the DI all-time scoring record set by Kelsey Plum in 2017.
Multiple 49ers personnel were candid about the defense's underwhelming performance in the NFC championship game.
The fight was initially scheduled for February.
Kansas made easy work of the nation's best defense in a top-10 clash to reset the top of the Big 12.
The Dodgers have brought in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton to fill their depleted rotation.
Just a year ago, Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr headlined the event.
The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was scheduled for Sunday.
"It's going to be tough to feel like you're just playing basketball," Plum said of Clark's pursuit.
Surgery would sideline Embiid for an extended amount of time, per the report.
