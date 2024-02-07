UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis discusses Tar Heels' loss to Clemson
Following UNC basketball's loss to Clemson, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis gave his thoughts on the Tar Heels' performance against the Tigers.
Clemson improved to 2-60 all time in road games against North Carolina.
There was plenty of future NBA talent on the court at the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday.
Charles McDonald is on site in Las Vegas at radio row and joined by Le Betard Show contributor Jessica Smetana to discuss the pandemonium around Vegas in preparation for the Super Bowl. The duo start with a little Formula 1 talk, as Jessica tries to put in NFL terms Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari next season. The duo also go back and forth on their Vegas experience so far and what it's like to have a Super Bowl in Sin City. The Washington Commanders have been all over the news for various reasons over the past week, including hiring OC Kliff Kingsbury. The duo discuss that fit with new head coach Dan Quinn, the Ben Johnson revenge tour, whether or not we already distrust the new ownership in Washington and more. Charles and Jessica also hit on their favorite teams, as Jessica enlightens us on what the Las Vegas Raiders are getting in new OC Luke Getsy, and Charles gives insight on the Pittsburgh Steelers getting Arthur Smith. Later, Charles asks an question he's been pondering: is Kyle Shanahan following Andy Reid's career arc? He is currently known for being consistently good but unable to get over the hump and win the big one, just like Andy Reid when he first started. This brings up, once again, the Atlanta Falcons' heartbreaking Super Bowl loss. The two hosts continue their Super Bowl analysis, including predicting the winner, before finishing off the show by guessing who the surprise guest at the Super Bowl halftime show will be alongside Usher.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by former NBA assistant coach Steve Jones Jr. to talk about which contending teams need to add another player before Thursday’s trade deadline?
The NBA trade deadline could inspire fantasy managers to be more active than normal. Let's explore some potential names to acquire or deal.
Vida Blue is one of the 15 members of the exclusive baseball fraternity known as the Black Aces.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the second base position heading into 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.
In today's edition: The end of amateurism, Brazil's NFL debut, the NBA's creepiest mascot, finishing first by finishing last, and more.
Nine 49ers players who were on the losing Super Bowl team four years ago return to the big game this week with a shot at revenge.
UConn held strong at No. 1 again this week after picking up its 10th straight win.
If it stands, Monday's ruling puts further pressure on the NCAA's amateurism model and its stance that athletes are student-athletes rather than employees.