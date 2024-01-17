UNC basketball climbs to No. 1 seed in updated Bracketology

The North Carolina Tar Heels are playing their best basketball of the season so far here in January, riding a six-game win streak into Wednesday’s matchup against Louisville.

Going into Saturday’s game against Syracuse, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi tested that the Tar Heels are inching towards a No. 1 seed. That was before the 103-67 blowout that moved them to 5-0 in conference play. And now after that game, we know where UNC sits in Lunardi’s updated Bracketology.

Lunardi released his updated predictions on Tuesday and sitting as a No. 1 seed in the South Region. That region’s final will be in Dallas but UNC would start in Charlotte.

Also in that region are No. 2 Houston, No. 3 Auburn, and No. 4 Illinois. The 8/9 matchup is Ole Miss and TCU. This would be an ideal bracket for the Tar Heels at this stage of the season, especially starting in Charlotte.

The other one seeds in Lunardi’s latest projected bracket are: Kansas, Purdue and UConn.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire