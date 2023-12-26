UNC basketball climbs back into top 10 in AP Poll

The North Carolina Tar Heels are on a long break before their next game which takes place on Friday, hosting Charleston Southern. Fresh off a win over Oklahoma a week ago, UNC is looking to build on that as they wrap up non-conference play and begin ACC play.

And when they do hit the court next, they will do so as a Top 10 team.

North Carolina returned to the top 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll which was released on Monday afternoon. They dropped out of the top 10 with a loss to Kentucky but the win over the Sooners has them back in at No. 9 overall.

UNC is still the highest-ranked team in the Atlantic Coast Conference at No. 9 and are joined by No. 16 Duke, and No. 18 Clemson. The Virginia Cavaliers were in the receiving votes category.

The Tar Heels will host Charleston Southern on Friday night before a tough stretch in the ACC where they will be on the road for three straight games against Pitt, Clemson, and NC State.

