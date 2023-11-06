Will UNC basketball bounce back? Bold predictions for the Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina basketball starts the 2023-24 season at No. 19 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Entering their third year under head coach Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels replaced nine players from a squad that became the first UNC team to miss the NCAA Tournament since 2010.

UNC’s revamped roster includes seven newcomers, including five players from the transfer portal. Armando Bacot and RJ Davis, a pair of veterans who experienced UNC’s run to the national championship game in 2022, are back to join the new-look Heels.

Here are three bold predictions for the 2023-24 Tar Heels, who open the season Monday against Radford (7 p.m., ACC Network) at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Elliot Cadeau will lead the ACC in assists

Freshman guard Elliot Cadeau is expected to make an instant impact for the Tar Heels as an elite passer. Despite the history of struggles for guards who reclassified to play in college a year early, Cadeau will become the first freshman to lead the ACC in assists since NC State’s Dennis Smith Jr. in 2017. Cadeau will also become the first freshman since UNC’s Kendall Marshall – who had 230 assists in 2011 – to reach 200 assists in a season.

UNC will be among the best 3-point shooting teams

Coming off its second-worst 3-point shooting season in program history, UNC will become one of the top shooting teams in the nation this season. A slower pace, poor spacing and stagnant ball movement hindered the Tar Heels last season as they shot 31.2% from long range. With more “green light” guys on the roster, UNC will get close to 40% this season for the first time since making 40.3% of its treys in 2004-05, a season that ended with the Tar Heels winning a national championship.

Tar Heels will win the ACC Tournament, just miss Final Four

The last two times the ACC Tournament was played in Washington, D.C., a team from North Carolina lifted the trophy. Duke won it in 2005 and UNC earned the title in 2016. The Tar Heels and Blue Devils will meet in the ACC Tournament championship this season, with UNC earning a second championship in a row in the nation’s capital. Riding high into their return to the NCAA Tournament, the Heels will make it to the Elite Eight before losing and just missing out on a return trip to Arizona, where they won the national title in 2017.

