UNC Basketball at Boston College: How to watch Saturday’s mid-afternoon ACC clash

We’re a couple weeks past the holidays and not quite ready for the Super Bowl yet.

Welcome to the middle of January, a cold, frigid month in which people can warm up with plenty of college basketball.

Since there’s not a major holiday weekend starting tomorrow, college hoops are – once again – going to be a hot ticket. We’re starting to see NCAA Tournament projections pop up left in right, with historic programs poised to go and a few newcomers joining them.

Then again, it’s just January. Conference tournaments don’t start until March.

UNC fans will want to be on their couches at 2:15 p.m. ET, as the Tar Heels take on Boston College in a crucial ACC clash. Not only is Carolina trying for its eight-consecutive victory – it’s trying to stay undefeated and atop the conference.

Even with a late scare from Louisville, UNC won Wednesday’s game with little concerns. Players responded from a second-half cold spell by aggressively driving to the basket, earning free throws attempts and locking down on defense.

If you can’t make it to Saturday’s game (which is unlikely unless you live in or around New England), we’re here to tell you how to watch the Tar Heels.

UNC-BOSTON COLLEGE TV, RADIO AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (14-3, 6-0 ACC) at Boston College (11-6, 2-4)

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 20 at 2:15 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: The CW (Watch and stream the game live on The CW Network)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (194 or 394)

WEBSITE: CWTV

