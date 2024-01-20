UNC Basketball at Boston College: Game preview, info, prediction and more

As former UNC basketball standout Justin Jackson said recently, it’s never easy winning an ACC game on the road.

Up to this point, the ACC-leading Tar Heels (14-3, 6-0) have played well away from home. They’re 6-3 in those contests – 3-3 in neutral-site events, plus a perfect 3-0 in true road games.

Where Carolina’s about to play next, however, is no easy task.

UNC will put its 7-game winning streak to the test on Saturday, Jan. 20, facing a feisty Boston College squad looking to win its second-consecutive game. The Eagles (11-6, 2-4) have historically struggled, but are looking to nab their first winning record since the 2017-2018 campaign.

The Tar Heels were scared by Louisville on Wednesday night, but pulled away late for an 86-70 win. While Carolina guard RJ Davis led all scorers, Jae’Lyn Withers stole the show with a double-double against his old team.

Boston College started the year hot, winning its first four games and ending non-conference play 9-3. This is great for a program that hasn’t won many games in years’ past.

The Eagles are a dangerous offensive team, with four players averaging double-digits in points. Tall, sharp-shooting Quinten Post is the main offensive cog, leading Boston College in points (16.9), rebounds (7.4) and blocks per game (2.1), plus his 44.4 percentage mark from downtown in second-best on the team.

Let’s take a deeper dive into what UNC needs to do for its eighth-consecutive victory.

Key to victory for UNC

Jan 17, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jae’Lyn Withers (24) scores as Louisville Cardinals forward Kaleb Glenn (10) and guard Skyy Clark (55) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It worked so well for them on Wednesday night and played a major factor in the victory, so I’m gonna say it again – the Tar Heels need to employ a balanced scoring attack.

RJ Davis anchored Carolina’s scoring attack with 21 points, but he was joined in double-digits by four teammates – Armando Bacot (19), Withers (15), Cormac Ryan (14) and Harrison Ingram (10).

Whenever Louisville thought it was slowing one player down, UNC threw a punch with someone else. The Tar Heels need to do the exact same thing on Saturday.

Something to watch

Jan 17, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Skyy Clark (55) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Tar Heels got a little too complacent on defense during the second half Wednesday night, allowing Louisville to make seemingly every shot. The struggling Cardinals closed their gap to five, sending panic throughout the Dean Dome.

What had been a loud Smith Center atmosphere all night, suddenly turned quiet.

UNC head coach Hubert Davis quickly called timeout and spoke to his players. Whatever he said must’ve worked, because Carolina started making shots and forcing Louisville into several bad ones.

Boston College will make the Tar Heels pay if they slow up on Saturday.

What you need to know

WHAT? UNC (14-3, 6-0 ACC) at Boston College (11-6, 2-4)

WHEN? Saturday, Jan. 20 at 2:15 p.m. ET

WHERE? Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV? The CW (Watch and stream the game live on The CW Network)

RADIO? Sirius XM (Channel 194 or 384)

LINE? N/A

LAST MEETING? UNC won 85-61 on March 8, 2023 in Greensboro, N.C.

ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads, 22-6

PREDICTION? UNC 78, Boston College 66

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire