UNC basketball beats Michigan State in March Madness, advances to NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

CHARLOTTE — During UNC basketball’s media availability on Friday afternoon, RJ Davis said he was expecting a “dogfight” and Harrison Ingram said he was preparing for a “bloodbath” against Michigan State.

The top-seeded Tar Heels’ got what they expected against ninth-seeded Michigan State, but powered through with an 85-69 victory to secure a spot in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Guided by its trio of Davis (20 points), Ingram (17 points) and Armando Bacot (18 points), UNC (29-7) kept its March Madness run alive with a sensational stretch in the first half and an overpowering finish against the Spartans (20-15) at Spectrum Center.

The Tar Heels, who are 6-0 against Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament, are in the Sweet 16 for the 38th time in program history. UNC is 36-2 in March Madness games that are played in North Carolina, including 14-1 in Charlotte.

Now, the Tar Heels will head to Los Angeles for the West Regional, which will feature second-seeded Arizona (27-8) and fourth-seeded Alabama (22-11) or 12th-seeded Grand Canyon (30-4).

UNC would play the Tide or Antelopes at Crypto.com Arena, home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Here’s what stood out in the Heels’ victory against Tom Izzo’s Spartans.

UNC basketball’s counter punch, NCAA Tournament run

Michigan State brought the fight in the opening 10 minutes, delivering a haymaker as the Spartans sprinted out to a double-digit lead. The Tar Heels responded with a torrential stretch of points and stops.

UNC’s counter-punch — a 23-3 run — was its best scoring run in the NCAA Tournament since 2011 against Marquette. In the final nine and half minutes of the first half, the Tar Heels had a 26-5 advantage against the Spartans.

Harrison Ingram’s aggressive approach for Tar Heels

Harrison Ingram was the X-factor and driving force during UNC’s first-half surge. In his second NCAA Tournament game, Ingram matched his career-high with five 3-pointers. He hit three of those in the first half Saturday in his best shooting performance since the regular-season finale at Duke.

UNC will play Alabama or Grand Canyon in Sweet 16

The Tar Heels will face the Crimson Tide or Antelopes on Thursday in Los Angeles. UNC and Alabama played a four-overtime thriller last season, with the Tide securing a 103-101 win in Portland. Overall, the Heels are 8-5 against Bama, including 2-1 in the NCAA Tournament. Grand Canyon has never played UNC.

