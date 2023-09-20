UNC basketball assistant visited four-star 2025 prospect on Tuesday

The North Carolina Tar Heels were busy on the recruiting trail Tuesday, with Hubert Davis and assistants out looking at recruits.

While Davis was in Atlanta, Georgia for the Overtime Elite Pro Day one UNC assistant stayed in-state to visit a target in the 2025 class. Per David Sisk, assistant Jeff Lebo was in Durham to visit four-star recruit Jackson Keith.

The small forward plays at Southern Durham High School and was recently on UNC’s campus this past weekend for an unofficial visit. He’s becoming a priority target for the Tar Heels in the 2025 class as the pursuit is ramping up.

Jeff Lebo was at Southern Durham today to see Jackson Keith. He took an unofficial to UNC Saturday. Keith also picked up a Villanova offer today. @HeelIllustrated @2ezJk pic.twitter.com/V5DpSlOo26 — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) September 20, 2023

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound Keith is ranked No. 66 nationally, the No. 15 small forward and No. 3 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

He has a total of 19 offers including from Florida State, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia, and Villanova among others. North Carolina has yet to offer the talented prospect, but with the interest being shown as of late, it’s expected he will eventually land one.

