UNC basketball announces white out game against Tennessee

After opening up the season at 5-1 with a 2-1 showing in the Battle 4 Atlantis, North Carolina returns to Chapel Hill for a big non-conference showdown.

UNC welcomes in the Tennessee Volunteers for the first year of the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Tar Heels host the No. 10 Volunteers who are 4-2 after losses to Purdue and then Kansas at the Maui Invitational. It’s safe to say that Wednesday’s game will be a big one for both teams in the first year of this new challenge and the Tar Heels want to make sure the Dean Dome is rocking.

With the help of Harrison Ingram, UNC is calling for all fans to wear white during Wednesday’s game:

🚨 White Out Wednesday 🚨 🆚 Tennessee

🗓️ Wednesday, Nov. 29

⏰ 7:15 PM ET

📍 Dean E. Smith Center pic.twitter.com/0zTesORxsj — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) November 27, 2023

Non-conference games can usually bring the energy for the Dean Dome when it’s a Top 25 showdown or a big program coming in. That’s the case for Wednesday and let’s hope the Tar Heels can give the home crowd something good to cheer for.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire