UNC basketball among teams that are recruiting son of former Duke legend the hardest

As North Carolina continues to piece together their 2025 recruiting class big board, two players that stand out are the sons of a former Duke legend.

Carlos Boozer’s sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer are two of North Carolina’s biggest targets in the 2025 class. The Tar Heels have offered both prospects and despite their ties to rival Duke, UNC appears to be hanging around in these recruitments.

For Cayden, the Tar Heels are one of five programs that are recruiting him the hardest he told Sam Lance of Zag’s Blog. Here is what he had to say about UNC in his recruitment:

UNC: “They have a lot of good guards. RJ Davis, Elliot Cadeau, all those guards are really good. They help their guards play well and they produce a lot of wins because of those guards. So I feel like it’s a great playstyle for a guard.” On head coach Hubert Davis: “He’s just a great coach, a good person to talk too. He’s one of the best coaches in college right now, so it’s always good to talk to him, a coach like that.”

The quotes above are good news for UNC as it appears that just because his father went to Duke, it won’t impact the Tar Heels in his recruitment. He also praised how UNC helps their guards play well.

Along with UNC, Boozer listed Miami, Duke, Arkansas, and Kentucky as the other teams showing the most interest in him.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire