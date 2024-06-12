UNC basketball adds another prospect to 2025 recruiting board

North Carolina just added another recruit to their 2025 basketball recruiting big board on Wednesday.

Just a few days after it was reported that Hubert Davis and his staff were showing interest in guard Acaden Lewis, the Tar Heels officially offered him a scholarship. Lewis took to X (Formerly Twitter) to announce that UNC was the lastest team to offer him as they jumped into his recruitment.

The Washington DC prospect has drawn interest from several programs, now holding 26 total offers in his recruitment. With a blue blood like North Carolina entering the mix, it could change things in his recruitment moving forward.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Lewis plays at Sidwell Friends School and is ranked No. 80 nationally, the No. 12 combo guard, and No. 3 player in DC per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. He’s ranked as a four-star guard.

Lewis has taken three visits so far, checking out Florida State, Georgetown, and Virginia in his recruitment. With a long ways to go, more visits are expected and we should keep an eye on the Tar Heels in terms of getting him on campus.

The Tar Heels have now offered 14 prospects in the 2025 recruiting class but have yet to land a commitment in the cycle.

