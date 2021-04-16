UNC basketball to add 3-point shooing big man. Find out who.

North Carolina men’s basketball got a much-needed boost to its frontcourt Friday with the addition of Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek. The 6-foot-9 senior announced on his Twitter account that he chose the Tar Heels.

Manek averaged 10.8 points and 5.0 rebounds for OU last season and has true stretch-4 capabilities. He shot 37 percent from 3-point range last season for the Sooners and made a career-high 71 3s his sophomore year.

Manek is the second addition to the Heels’ roster through the transfer portal. Earlier this week, Justin McKoy announced he was committing to UNC after spending his first two seasons at Virginia.

Assuming Armando Bacot returns to UNC after seeking NBA feedback, UNC’s new coach Hubert Davis would have an intriguing inside-outside duo in the frontcourt with Manek complementing Bacot from the perimeter.

Carolina lost three other members from its frontcourt last season. Walker Kessler (Auburn) and Garrison Brooks (Mississippi State) decided to transfer while freshman Day’Ron Sharpe entered the NBA draft.