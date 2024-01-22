UNC Basketball accomplishes something they haven’t done since title year

The North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball program has found its groove over the past month and a half. Since mid-December, North Carolina has won 8-straight games moving to 15-3 on the year and 7-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

They are getting it done on both sides of the floor, using lockdown defense and efficient offense to win these games. With Saturday’s 76-66 win over Boston College, the team achieved something the program hasn’t done since the 2008-09 season.

Per Bryan Ives, the Tar Heels have won 8 straight games by 10+ points in a season for the first time since that 2008-09 special season.

North Carolina has won 8 straight games by 10+ in the same season for the first time since 2008-09. That 2008-09 team was arguably the best team in program history. — Bryan Ives (@awaytoworthy) January 20, 2024

If you recall, that team went on to win the national championship as they steamrolled their way through the NCAA Tournament and beat Michigan State to cut down the nets.

During this win streak, UNC has beaten Oklahoma at a neutral site and then went on the road for 3 straight games in the ACC, going 3-0.

The test gets a little tougher this week as they face off against Wake Forest in the Dean Dome on Monday night, then hit the road to face off against Florida State on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire