UNC Basketball 2023 Transfer portal tracker

The 2023 offseason has already been a busy one for the UNC basketball program. After failing to make the NCAA Tournament, Hubert Davis and his staff now face a very important offseason to rebuild the program and get back to winning ways.

In the days after UNC missed out on the tournament by not hearing their name on Selection Sunday, the transfer news started to roll in.

As of April 1, the Tar Heels have lost six players to the transfer portal headlined by guard Caleb Love. They have also lost key pieces like Dontrez Styles and Puff Johnson as well as members of the 2022 recruiting class in Tyler Nickel, and Will Shaver.

With holes on the roster, the Tar Heels’ staff will have to fill some big needs as they only welcome in a two-man recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. They can do so through the transfer portal and already, they have identified some big targets.

Here is the latest on the Tar Heels and the transfer portal.

LEAVING: Forward Tyler Nickel (COMMITTED TO VIRGINIA TECH)

Tyler Nickel spent one season at North Carolina, averaging 2.1 points per game in limited time. He committed to Virginia Tech on March 30.

NEWS: North Carolina transfer Tyler Nickel has committed to Virginia Tech, he tells @On3sports. Former 4⭐️ recruit. Story: https://t.co/m21XKJNTdf pic.twitter.com/beF500OyxI — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 30, 2023

LEAVING: Forward Justin McKoy

Justin McKoy spent two seasons at North Carolina. In his four-year college career, McKoy is averaging 1.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

North Carolina forwards Justin McKoy and Tyler Nickel have entered the transfer portal, per @JamieShaw5. More: https://t.co/8rc0HikcHz pic.twitter.com/W6owRHxyoP — On3 (@On3sports) March 13, 2023

LEAVING: Forward Dontrez Styles

Dec 13, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Dontrez Styles (3) reacts after hitting a three point shot in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

After committing to UNC as a four-star recruit, Dontrez Styles is leaving after just two seasons. He averaged 1.4 points and a rebound per game in the 2022-23 season.

LEAVING: Forward Puff Johnson

Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Puff Johnson (14) during a break in play against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

A former four-star commit, Puff Johnson spent three seasons at North Carolina averaging 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

LEAVING: Center Will Shaver

Mar 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Will Shaver (21) walks off the bus as the team arrives before the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The former three-star center arrived early on UNC’s campus and was with the team for the 2021-22 run to the title game. He played in limited time this past season before suffering a foot injury.

LEAVING: Guard Caleb Love

Mar 8, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) reacts in the first half of the second round at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

After three seasons at North Carolina, former five-star recruit Caleb Love is in the transfer portal. Love averaged 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He had a career year last season, averaging 16.7 points per game.

ARRIVING: Guard Paxson Wojcik (COMMITTED from Brown)

The first commitment out of the portal for North Carolina was guard Paxson Wojcik. He’s spent time with Loyola-Chicago and Brown before now joining the Tar Heels. In 2022-23 he averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

CONTACT: Wing Nicholas Timberlake (Towson)

Towson transfer Nick Timberlake is in Chapel Hill and begins his official visit to North Carolina today, he told @Stockrisers. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 28, 2023

Forward Nicholas Timberlake has spent four seasons with Towson and will be a graduate transfer. He visited North Carolina in the last week of March.

CONTACT: Wing Dalton Knecht (Northern Colorado)

The 6-foot-6 wing from Northern Colorado who averaged 20.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this past season.

