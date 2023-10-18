UNC Basketball 2023-24 player preview: Creighton Lebo

The North Carolina men’s basketball team is looking to bounce back from last season’s disaster with a new-look roster from the last few years.

After starting the season as Associated Press’s Top team, UNC ended the season with a statement on declining the NIT invite. The season quickly derailed and officially collapsed when reality hit that the program would not be dancing in March despite the magical run a season prior.

This year will be crucial for UNC; they have newly acquired talent that should help that cause. They also have returning experience players like senior Creighton Lebo on the team to help bridge any gaps in Hubert Davis’s system.

Lebo might not have a lot of logged minutes on the court, but he has been with the Tar Heels through the good and evil.

We have started to preview the 2023-2024 roster, and that continues today with Lebo.

2022-23 season in review

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 01: Creighton Lebo #25 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts during practice before the 2022 Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

There was not much to go on for Lebo regarding his stats last season. The senior logged three total minutes all season, appearing in only two games, finishing with two points, one steal, and one assist.

Projected role for 2023-24

Mar 16, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Creighton Lebo (25) shoots during practice before the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Lebo will likely play the reserve role again this season. The newly acquired talent hinders the playing time Lebo would have received this year with a logged jam at the guard position.

Besides Elliot Cadeau leading the charge as the starter next to RJ Davis, UNC still has Seth Trimble, Paxson Wojcik, Cormac Ryan, and Rob Landry as depth, giving fewer opportunities for Lebo this season.

Bold prediction

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 25: Duwe Farris #34 and Creighton Lebo #25 of the North Carolina Tar Heels react after defeating the UCLA Bruins 73-66 in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Center on March 25, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Is there a better way than having your Tar Heel moment during senior night? I believe Lebo will get some time on the court this season, but his highest-minute game will likely come on senior night.

If that is the case, I expect fireworks as Lebo showcases how the freshman walk-on remained a member of the program’s success.

