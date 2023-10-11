UNC Basketball 2023-24 player preview: Seth Trimble

We are a few weeks away from fans echoing Tar Heel chants through the Dean Smith Center as the UNC men’s basketball program looks to bounce back from last season.

One way the Tar Heels will look to fix last season’s problem is by using the new talent they acquired through the transfer portal and recruiting class while giving more responsibility to the players who are back in the Carolina blue threads.

One player returning and expected to take a leap is sophomore guard Seth Trimble. If any player benefited the most from the departure of Caleb Love and D’Marco Dunn, it is Trimble, who is set to emerge as a household name this season.

Last season proved UNC’s national title run the year before could have been flukish, but without the same hype they had going into last season, it is a possibility the Tar Heels perform better when the expectations are not as high.

Regardless, a big part of what UNC hopes to do involves our following player review, Trimble, so let us get right into it.

2022-23 season in review

Feb 27, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (0) drives the ball around the defense of Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Hubert Davis’s tight rotation, Trimble got significant playtime in his freshman season, largely thanks to his defensive ability. Trimble did not produce an insane stat sheet because he averaged 9.8 minutes per game. He usually used to be a defensive juggernaut, but he did have a few breakout games.

One of those breakout games came against Wake Forest, where Trimble played 22 minutes, finishing with two blocks and 11 points, going four for four from the field like a Wendy’s meal.

Projected role for 2023-24

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 28: Seth Trimble #0 of the North Carolina Tar Heels drives against the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls during the second half of their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on October 28, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

No other Tar Heel should see a leap in production quite like Trimble. His minutes should rise significantly from last season, primarily due to the experienced talent that left in the offseason. Trimble likely will not start due to RJ Davis’s return, who will be used as the shooting guard, and using five-star sensation Elliot Cadeau as the starting point.

However, Trimble should be one of the first names called off the bench, becoming the mastermind for defense on the second unit while being granted new scoring opportunities.

Bold prediction

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 17: Seth Trimble #0 and R.J. Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels embrace after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 89-84 in overtime during the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden on December 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Trimble will have plenty of opportunity this season to deliver a breakout game. I expect that game to come sooner or later, and instead of being defensive-focused, it will be a 20-point game with some defensive moments attached.

I also believe he goes from 9.8 minutes per game to at least 15 minutes off the bench.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire