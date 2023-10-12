UNC Basketball 2023-24 player preview: Jalen Washington

We’re just over a month away from the highly-anticipated start of UNC’s basketball season, which debuts on Monday, Nov. 6 against the Radford Highlanders.

The Tar Heels were expected to make noise last year. Despite squandering a 15-point halftime lead to Kansas in the 2022 National Championship, they instead missed the NCAA Tournament entirely. This was further disappointing by UNC being the first Preseason Number 1 to miss the Big Dance.

Carolina returned four-fifths of its starters – Armando Bacot, R.J. Davis, Leaky Black and Caleb Love. There was rumored friction between Love and Davis, but no confirmations that was ever true.

One of the main speculations UNC struggled in games was the lack of bench utilization. It seemed like every game, Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis would only play his starters. There were a few bench guys who saw court time, but not a significant amount.

A bench guy who did see a good bit of court was center Jalen Washington, the sophomore from Gary, Ind. He’ll be the focus of this player preview – read what we have to write about him!

2022-2023 season in review

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – JANUARY 10: Jalen Washington #13 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dunks over Kihei Clark #0 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on January 10, 2023 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

There are only two sophomores on the roster this year, Jalen Washington and Seth Trimble, both whom UNC fans hope will see increased roles in the upcoming campaign.

Washington saw court time in just 20 games last season, averaging 2.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. His best outing came in the Jan. 10 loss at UVA, when he scored a season-high 13 points and pulled down a season-high six rebounds across a season-high 27 minutes.

Jalen Washington is going to be a problem. 🔥 @jalen_w13 pic.twitter.com/KvxNWIPokF — UNC Recruits (@UNCRecruits) May 18, 2023

Projected role for 2023-2024

Dec 21, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jalen Washington (13) shoots a free throw during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at the Jumpman Classic at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Though Jalen Washington played sparingly across 20 games, Hubert Davis praised his efforts when he was on the floor. Davis touched on Washington’s strong post game, which should only grow with a hopeful increase in playing time this season, while also noting Washington could shoot the outside jay if he wanted.

Washington’s path to playing time is limited, with Bacot starting at center in his final year of eligibility. If Bacot finds himself in foul trouble, however, Washington will likely hear his name called.

Bold Prediction

Jan 14, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kamari Lands (22) steals the ball from North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jalen Washington (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

My bold prediction is that Washington will actually start a couple games this year.

Bacot showed his exhaustion at times a year ago, missing easy layups and bending over during breaks in play. It’s expected a player will be gassed when he rarely comes out of the game.

If Washington’s taken the leap his coaches have expected, he’ll be another valuable piece to the puzzle. His versatility and playing time will come handy during ACC and NCAA Tournament time.

Washington's career game against UVA

Jan 10, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Armaan Franklin (4) shoots the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jalen Washington (13) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

We saw just how special a player Jalen Washington could be with his career game against UVA on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

When Armando Bacot went down with an ankle injury early in the first half, a loud gasp traveled through Tar Heel Nation. Carolina’s leading scorer was no longer available, so Hubert Davis would turn to Washington.

What Washington did next was unexpected. He turned in a career-high 13 points, six rebounds and blocked a shot – all across 27 minutes of play.

Washington played 19 minutes the following game against Louisville, but never reached the 20-minute mark like against UVA. It left fans wondering why, but we now know what to expect in the upcoming campaign.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire