UNC Basketball 2023-2024 player preview: R.J. Davis

Exactly 20 days from today, the Dean Dome will be rockin’ with Tar Heel fans.

Exactly 20 days from today, the UNC basketball team opens its 2023-2024 campaign at 7 p.m. against the Radford Highlanders. With all the hype Carolina has ahead of the season, including a Preseason AP Poll ranking of 19th, there’s a lot to be excited about in Chapel Hill.

One of many reasons to be excited about Tar Heel basketball is the return of starting shooting guard R.J. Davis, who holds the highest scoring average (16.1 points per game), three-point shooting percentage (.362), three-pointers made (63) and free throw percentage (.881) among returners.

If it weren’t for Davis’ scoring production, UNC probably wouldn’t have won a lot of games last year. The season was disappointing nonetheless, but at least we had Davis.

You guessed it – Davis is also the highlight of today’s player preview. Let’s take a deeper dive in what he brings to the Tar Heels this year.

2022-2023 season in review

Mar 8, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis (4) takes a shot against the Boston College Eagles during the first half of the second round of the ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

If you haven’t garnered or didn’t know already, Davis was the best scorer and perimeter shooter on last year’s Carolina basketball squad.

He reached double-digits in all but four games, including seven 20-point outings (season-high 27 vs. Wake Forest on Jan. 4). Though Caleb Love was technically UNC’s point guard, it wasn’t uncommon to see Davis bringing the ball up the court.

I like to think of Davis as the engine that kept Carolina running. He never showed a lot of emotion, yet instead his calming presence kept teammates believing. He could sling the rock around the perimeter and set up Armando Bacot on the post.

Carolina hasn’t been a strong perimeter shooting team in a long time, but it always seems to have that one guy who is near-automatic from downtown. Davis was that guy last year.

RJ Davis is the guy to go to in crunch time ❄️ pic.twitter.com/jNi6CLRToB — Armandoavenue (@armandoavenue) June 30, 2023

Projected role for 2023-2024

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 13: Head coach Hubert Davis talks with R.J. Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half of their game against the Miami Hurricanes at the Dean E. Smith Center on February 13, 2023 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Not much is expected to change about Davis’ role entering the 2023-2024 campaign, though he could be counted on for additional scoring production.

When Love departed for the University of Michigan, then the University of Arizona, UNC lost its most inconsistent – but leading – scorer from a year ago (16.7 points per game).

Highly-touted freshman Elliot Cadeau is expected to slot in at the starting point guard spot, taking a little bit of pressure off Davis. Despite his talent at the high school level, we haven’t seen Cadeau laced up the sneakers in a college game yet.

I foresee Davis holding down the 2 spot, while also playing some 1.

Bold Prediction

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 22: R.J. Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center on February 22, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Davis knows how to score – that’s no secret. He nearly broke the 30-point mark on multiple occasions last year.

I have several bold predictions for UNC’s leading scorer, but I’ll narrow them down to a couple.

I think that Davis reaches the 30-point mark on several occasions, including in the opener against Radford in just three weeks. I also am confident that Davis will become one of the best 2024 NBA Draft prospects.

Davis' 27-pointer against Wake Forest

Jan 4, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis (4) shoots as Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Tyree Appleby (1) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

You could pick a lot of R.J. Davis highlights from last year, but the easiest one to point out was his season-high, 27-pointer in a 88-79 UNC win over Wake Forest on Jan. 4.

Davis was practically unconscious from the field in this game, shooting 9-of-14 for a season-best .643 shooting percentage. His 5-of-8 mark from downtown was also a season-best.

This game started a successful January for the Tar Heels, who opened 2023 with six wins in seven games.

@UNC_Basketball’s RJ Davis (4) drains a three in the first half against Wake Forest at the Dean E Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Davis scored 27 points in the Tar Heels’ 88-79 victory. He also reached 1000 points in his Tar Heel career. @HeelIllustrated #tarheels pic.twitter.com/Kx22JDAcwz — Kevin Roy 🎥 THI (@kevinroy95) January 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire