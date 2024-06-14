UNC baseball team releases nostalgic hype video ahead of College World Series

If you’re not already excited about the UNC baseball team’s journey to the College World Series, you certainly should be.

With the exception of a few early-season series, North Carolina has pretty much dominated the college baseball world. The Diamond Heels won their first outright, ACC Regular Season Championship since 2018 and – while they didn’t win the tournament – delivered some of the most clutch comebacks you’ll ever witness in the Regional and Super Regional rounds.

North Carolina gave its fans one last memory in Chapel Hill this week, inviting Tar Heel Nation to Boshamer Stadium for a team send-off. UNC has since landed safely in Omaha, sharing pictures from multiple practices and a fun, non-baseball related trip to the zoo.

Brace yourself for what you’re about to witness, as this video will have you running through a wall.

The Diamond Heels released their official CWS hype video on Thursday, June 13, highlighting their past success and trips to Omaha, this year’s journey and our passionate fanbase with a perfect soundtrack.

Carolina Baseball belongs in Omaha. pic.twitter.com/XPA7pzXazj — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) June 14, 2024

If you recognize the voice narrating North Carolina’s hype video, that’s Chad Flack, a member of the 2006 and 2007 teams that lost to Oregon State in the CWS finals.

I’ve said this numerous times: UNC is one of the best college baseball programs to never win a College World Series. The video highlights how many times the Diamond Heels have been to Omaha, particularly since the turn of the century: 1960, 1966, 1978, 1989, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2018, 2024.

North Carolina’s quest for its first CWS title kicks off on Friday, June 14 at 2 p.m. ET, as it faces ACC rival University of Virginia in the CWS opener.

Are you ready to run through a wall yet?

