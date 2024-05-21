UNC baseball star Vance Honeycutt tabbed a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist

Two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year, home run king and stolen base machine – these are only a few highlights to describe how good UNC star center fielder Vance Honeycutt is.

Honeycutt is also the only player in ACC baseball history to hit 50 career home runs and steal 70 career bases.

After a back injury prematurely end his sophomore season, Honeycutt is dominating in junior year. He’s one of seven Diamond Heels with a .300 batting average (.319), he leads North Carolina with 22 home runs and 28 stolen bases apiece.

All of this helped UNC to its first ACC Regular Season Title since 2018. The Diamond Heels dominated opponents during the regular season, avoiding a single sweep while sweeping preseason number one Wake Forest on the road, then closing out regular season play by taking two of three from archrival Duke.

As Honeycutt prepares to help North Carolina captures its second ACC Tournament Crown in three years, he was named a Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist.

That award sounds pretty important, doesn’t it?

That’s because it is.

The Golden Spikes Award is annually given to the nation’s top amateur baseball player. If Honeycutt were to win the award, he’d become the first player in Diamond Heels history to do so.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire