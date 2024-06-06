UNC baseball star Vance Honeycutt tabbed Academic All-District

Most of the attention Vance Honeycutt receives is for his outstanding play on the baseball field.

Honeycutt, UNC’s starting center fielder and a lock to become a first-round selection in July’s MLB Draft, can hit, run and field just as good as anyone. During the Chapel Hill Regional from Friday, May 31-Monday, June 3, ESPN broadcasting team Mike Monaco and Gaby Sanchez went as far as saying Honeycutt was THE best player in the country (a true statement, in our eyes).

Earlier this year, Honeycutt became the only player in ACC Baseball history to mash 50 career home runs and steal 70 career bases. He also won his second-consecutive ACC Defensive Player of the Year award, an honor cemented by his Chapel Hill Regional-ending catch on Monday night against LSU.

Entering the Chapel Hill Super Regional, which starts Friday at 6 p.m. against West Virginia, Honeycutt carries a .309 batting average, 62 RBIs and a North Carolina-best 24 home runs.

We could highlight Honeycutt all day on the field, but he’s actually quite the student in the classroom, too.

On Tuesday, June 4, Honeycutt was named to the College Sports Communications’ Academic All-District team.

The total package! Congrats to Vance on earning Academic All-District honors! pic.twitter.com/5y115MXhd4 — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) June 4, 2024

Earning a spot on this team means that Honeycutt, a junior Communications major, has a minimum 3.50 GPA and competed in 90 percent of the Diamond Heels’ games.

On Sunday, July 7 – hopefully after UNC wins the College World Series – Honeycutt will be named an All-America honoree.

