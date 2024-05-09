UNC baseball’s star freshman catcher records first career 4-hit game

Despite a little scare from Campbell University on Tuesday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels came back to down the Camels, 16-10.

Virtually every position player found ways to produce for UNC (36-11, 17-7), whether it came from home runs, RBIs, runs scored or simply just base hits. Six different Diamond Heels drove in multiple runs, led by three apiece from right fielder Anthony Donofrio and shortstop Colby Wilkerson.

An underrated story of the night for North Carolina was freshman catcher Luke Stevenson, who’s started in 46/47 games.

Stevenson led UNC with four hits in five plate appearances, his first career 4-hit outing at the collegiate level.

All four Stevenson hits helped the Diamond Heels compete on Tuesday night, but his most important one came in the sixth inning.

With North Carolina winning just 11-10, Stevenson singled through the right side of the infield to score Donofrio. Stevenson’s RBI was part of a 6-run inning in which UNC turned a 9-9 tie into a 15-9 advantage.

Stevenson increased his overall batting average to .285 with Tuesday’s offensive burst, part of a Diamond Heels squad that ranks 24th in the nation at .310.

Next up for Stevenson and his North Carolina teammates is their final home series of the regular season, with the Louisville Cardinals coming to town. Louisville (29-19, 13-11), which lost on Tuesday at #25 Vanderbilt, has won four of its past five games.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire