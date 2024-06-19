UNC baseball outfielder Vance Honeycutt earns Gold Glove honors

North Carolina outfielder Vance Honeycutt will likely be a top 20 pick in the upcoming MLB First-Year Player Draft later in July. With his career at UNC over in a disappointing fashion by losing in Omaha, he will focus on the future of his baseball career.

But not before picking up some hardware.

On Wednesday, Honeycutt was named the ABCA Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner at outfield. He became the first UNC player to earn the award since its inception in 2007.

Honeycutt deserved the award after being one of the top defensive outfielders in all of college baseball this year. Over his career, Honeycutt developed into a good outfielder not only at the plate but in the field, helping UNC reach Omaha once and win the ACC regular season title once as well.

Your 2024 @ABCA1945 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner – Division I Outfield Vance Honeycutt – @DiamondHeels #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/0wnknMyS3B — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) June 19, 2024

After getting hurt and missing the postseason last year, Honeycutt returned to form in 2024. Not only did he help lead UNC to the regular season ACC title and a host of a regional and super regional, but he was also the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire