UNC baseball’s offense amongst best in the country

Just a week out from postseason play, the North Carolina Tar Heels’ baseball team is exactly where it wants to be.

UNC is atop the ACC with a 39-11 (20-7) mark. North Carolina has won its past six games – three mid-week victories and a sweep of Louisville – and begins its final regular-season series with Duke on Thursday night.

The Diamond Heels‘ pitching staff is performing adequately, but their offense is the reason behind an outstanding regular season. Eight players, led by Gavin Gallagher (.367) are hitting at least .300. Five players, anchored by star center fielder Vance Honeycutt (22), sport double-digit home run totals.

Thanks to their starting lineup, UNC is ranked Top-25 nationally in nine different categories.

North Carolina is stringing together strong performances at the plate due to its balanced roster, which includes a slew of returners and several talented freshmen, such as starting catcher Luke Stevenson. Casey Cook (66) is the lone Diamond Heels with 60 RBI, but Honeycutt, Parks Harber and Stevenson all have 50 RBIs.

UNC is no stranger to close losses, but when it wins, it wins BIG. North Carolina already has 24 games in which it scored double-digit runs, including a season-high 20 against Wagner College on Feb. 18.

Pitching is only going to get tougher in the postseason. Can the Diamond Heels continue to hit this hot?

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire