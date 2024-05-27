UNC baseball named a top four national seed, set to host Chapel Hill Regional

If the North Carolina Tar Heels want to advance to the College World Series, they will have to do so in the comforts of their home stadium.

On Monday, North Carolina was named a top-four national seed, earning the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels will host the Chapel Hill Regional later this week and then if they advance, the Super Regional as well.

Joining UNC in the regional is No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Wofford, and No. 4 Long Island, a tough regional from the start. LSU is coming off a runner-up showing in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers finished the year 40-21 overall but just 13-17 in SEC play.

No. 3 Wofford went 41-18 overall this year, winning the SoCon Baseball Championship.

The Bracket is here‼️ It all gets started Friday at The Bosh 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qybpXVqJrF — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) May 27, 2024

North Carolina will open up play by facing off against No. 4 Long Island while No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Wofford will meet. The winners will then face off on Saturday while the losers will meet in an elimination game.

The full schedule for the regional will be released soon.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire