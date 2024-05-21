UNC baseball listed as a top 3 team in latest college baseball rankings

If your team has to face UNC in the college baseball postseason, good luck.

North Carolina finished its regular season 41-12 (22-8), good enough for its first ACC Regular Season Title since 2018. The Diamond Heels enter the ACC Baseball Championship with eight wins in their past nine games, which includes taking two of three from archrival Duke to end the regular season.

UNC was previously winners of six straight – Charlotte, William and Mary, Campbell and a weekend series sweep of Louisville – before dropping last Thursday’s opener against the Blue Devils.

North Carolina will begin its playoff against Pitt on Thursday in the ACC Baseball Championship. This year’s Diamond Heels team feels special, though, as the talent is certainly there for a College World Series title.

For one final time before postseason play, though, UNC is being rewarded again for its hot streak.

That reward is reflected in the form of two separate Top 3 rankings (Baseball American and Perfect Game) in this week’s college baseball polls.

Standing strong in the top 10 💪 pic.twitter.com/2NiSzEcJF8 — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) May 20, 2024

North Carolina also climbed to sixth in the USA Today Sports and NCWBA polls, plus it sat seventh in the D1Baseball poll.

Outside of series losses to in-state rivals NC State and East Carolina, plus Miami and UVA, the Diamond Heels pretty much rolled through their regular season schedule. UNC’s hottest stretch arguably came in late March, when its nine consecutive victories included a road sweep of preseason number one Wake Forest.

