UNC baseball likely turning to this pitcher for must-win game

The North Carolina Tar Heels have put themselves in a spot where they have to beat Florida State on Tuesday to keep their College World Series hopes alive.

Following a loss to Tennessee on Sunday night, the Tar Heels head to an elimination game against the Seminoles who eliminated Virginia from the tournament. The winner will face off against Tennessee again, needing to beat the Volunteers twice while the loser heads home. And for this must-win game, the Tar Heels are likely turning to Aiden Haugh as the starter.

Manager Scott Forbes told the media in postgame that he will likely turn to Haugh as the starter for the must-win game after both Jason DeCaro and Shea Sprague were already used.

Scott Forbes said that he'll likely start Aiden Haugh on Tuesday against Florida State. #UNC — R.L. Bynum (@r.l.bynum on Threads) (@RL_Bynum) June 17, 2024

Haugh has been UNC’s third starter on the weekend since April, so he does have that starter experience. He’s 4–2, with a 4.54 ERA splitting time between the starting rotation and bullpen for the Ta Heels.

If UNC were to beat Florida State, they could turn to Jason DeCaro on Wednesday for another must-win game to save their season. But first things first, the Tar Heels need to beat fellow ACC foe Florida State and then worry about things after that.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire