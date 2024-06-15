UNC baseball reserve Jackson Van De Brake delivers clutch pinch-hit double in CWS opener

In the postseason, when base hits are tougher to come by, teams need their best bats to deliver.

Alberto Osuna, the UNC baseball team’s designated hitter, typically is one of the more reliable bats in the lineup. He was one of five Diamond Heels to finish the regular season with double-digit home run totals, plus one of six to reach the 50-RBI plateau.

With the exception of North Carolina’s Chapel Hill Regional opener vs. Long Island University, Osuna hasn’t found that same production at the plate. He’s an ice-cold 2-for-22, with both hits in that span coming during the 6-2 Regional loss against reigning CWS champion LSU.

Osuna’s struggles continued into UNC’s College World Series opener against ACC rival Virginia on Friday, June 14, with strikeouts in each of his three plate appearances.

That’s why, with the Diamond Heels entering the bottom of the ninth and tied at two with UVA, head coach Scott Forbes opted for a pinch-hitter ahead of Osuna’s fourth at-bat.

That pinch-hitter was Jackson Van De Brake, North Carolina’s 2023 starting second baseman.

Van De Brake proceeded to deliver his most important hit of the season, a lead-off double on a 2-2 count, that eventually led to UNC’s game-winning run.

Clutch pinch-hit double from TCC alum Jackson Van De Brake leading off the ninth in a tie game at the CWS! Van De Brake would go on to score the winning run for the @DiamondHeels.@jvande5 @TacCCbaseball pic.twitter.com/iJhpyKM7Q5 — PNW College Baseball Report (@PNW_CBR) June 14, 2024

Van De Brake is a reserve this season, primarily due to the emergence of Division-III transfer Alex Madera.

With big moments like Friday’s, coupled with Osuna’s continued struggles, Van De Brake may have just opened the door to more playing time in Omaha.

