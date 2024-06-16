UNC baseball gifted new pair of Air Jordan 11 lows

As the North Carolina Tar Heels’ baseball program continues its run in Omaha at the College World Series, they will be doing so in style.

A day after the team beat Virginia on a walk-off single from outfielder Vance Honeycutt, they were gifted a present from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand.

The team all received a new pair of the Air Jordan 11 low “Space Jam” shoe that released on May 18th. The colorway was the latest to release for the Air Jordan 11 low, selling out on the SNKRS app with a price tag of $190.

Watch as the team opens up their special packages and sees the shoes for the first time:

…like I play for North Carolina 😮‍💨 Surprised our guys with new Jordans! pic.twitter.com/ISPDGpEu3J — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) June 15, 2024

Being an athlete at the University of North Carolina certainly has its perks with it being Jordan’s alma mater and Jordan Brand being a sponsor for athletics. While these are not player exclusives and were a general release, it was still pretty sweet for them to receive these from Jordan Brand.

The Tar Heels are set to face off against Tennessee on Sunday night as they look to move one step closer to the final series.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire