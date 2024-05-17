UNC baseball clinches top overall seed in ACC Tournament with win over Duke

The UNC baseball program took a step forward in their season goals this year on Friday afternoon. With the 6-4 win over Duke in game two of the season-finale series, the Tar Heels officially clinched the top overall seed in the 2024 ACC Baseball Tournament.

A week after locking up the division with a series sweep of Louisville at home, UNC needed just one win or a loss from Clemson to ensure they would be the top overall seed. And they did that on Saturday.

With the game tied at 4 in the top of the ninth, Parks Harber delivered the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly that scored Vance Honeycutt. The Tar Heels then added an insurance run to get a much-needed win in game two.

Honeycutt got the ninth inning started with a single against reliever Charlie Beilenson, breaking an 0-for-8 hitless streak against Duke. He would eventually score the game-winning run.

Dalton Pence got the victory to push UNC to 40-12 on the season. It’s the first time since the 2018 season that the Tar Heels will be the No. 1 overall seed in the ACC Tournament.

It also helps their case for hosting games in the upcoming NCAA Tournament as well.

