UNC baseball carries ACC’s longest active NCAA Tournament streak

Entering the NCAA Baseball Tournament, which kicks off with regional play on Friday, May 31, eight separate ACC teams made it. Five of those ACC programs – North Carolina, NC State, Clemson, Florida State and Virginia – are all hosting regionals.

UVA was the most recent ACC program to win a College World Series (2015), but it’s the Diamond Heels more consistent than any of the above teams.

Here’s where it gets tricky – despite UNC typically faring well in the NCAA Tournament, it has yet to win a College World Series crown. With the exception of 2001, 2015 and 2016, North Carolina has made a Regional every season since 2000.

The Diamond Heels came the closest to a CWS victory in 2006 and 2007, losing to baseball rival Oregon State each year. It’s not for a lack of talent, but UNC just seems to run out of steam before the grand prize.

The 2024 Chapel Hill Regional will be North Carolina’s seventh-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, which is the ACC’s longest and nation’s seventh-longest streak.

Seven straight years in the postseason!! pic.twitter.com/jv7uc3jRL7 — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) May 30, 2024

UVA and Wake Forest, the other two ACC programs mentioned in this graphic, are also playing in the NCAA Baseball Tournament this year. UVA is hosting Mississippi State, St. Johns and Penn in a Regional, while Wake Forest is the Knoxville Regional’s 2-seed.

Will UNC, UVA and Wake Forest all advance to Omaha?

