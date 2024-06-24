UNC baseball adds a key transfer player to roster for next season

Scott Forbes and the UNC baseball program are coming off a successful season, reaching the College World Series in Omaha. While UNC didn’t find themselves playing in the final series, they still were able to reach Omaha and being one of the final eight teams left.

As the program looks toward the future, they added a key piece to next year’s roster through the transfer portal. The Tar Heels landed Princeton pitcher Tom Chmielewski per D1Baseball.com.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Chmielewski is a left-handed pitcher who had a shortened 2024 season due to injury but still posted a 6-6 record with a 3.40 ERA.

One of UNC's commitments is Princeton left-hander Tom Chmielewski. #UNC https://t.co/W5FqKo4i7w — R.L. Bynum (@r.l.bynum on Threads) (@RL_Bynum) June 21, 2024

By adding Chmielewski, the Tar Heels boost the pitching staff on the roster which saw its fair share of injuries a year ago. Jake Knapp and Folger Boaz are both expected to be back after suffering injuries and freshman Jason DeCaro is coming off a very impressive season.

UNC is set to lose a lot from this year’s roster but building up that pitching staff could be key for Forbes and his coaching staff. This is just the first move out of the transfer portal for the Tar Heels with more expected.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire