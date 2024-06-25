UNC baseball adds another player out of transfer portal

Scott Forbes and the UNC baseball program are going to need to re-tool the roster for the 2025 season, fresh off a trip to the College World Series this past season.

After adding a Princeton pitcher, Forbes and his staff have gone back to the transfer portal and have added another player. Division III player Samuel Angelo out of Montclair State University has committed to North Carolina after just a few weeks in the portal.

Angelo posted this message over the weekend officially announcing his commitment to the program.

The Toms River, New Jersey native is coming off back-to-back impressive seasons in Division III ball. He hit .436 with 18 home runs in 39 games during the 2024 season. Back in 2023, he appeared in 37 games, hitting .457 with 13 home runs.

Angelo played first base for Montclair State University and should have that role with the Tar Heels in 2025. He can also DH as well.

With UNC needing to fill a lot of spots on offense, landing a player like Angelo is key. He’s the second player in as many years to commit to UNC in the portal from the Division III level, joining Alex Madera who found success this past season.

