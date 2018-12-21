UNC Asheville ends 10-game losing streak with 86-76 win

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Tajion Jones scored a career-high 30 points on 12-of-22 shooting with five 3-pointers and five assists and UNC Asheville ended a 10-game losing streak with an 86-76 victory over Milligan on Friday.

DeVon Baker added 22 points and five assists and Coty Jude had three 3-pointers and 12 points. Jones, Baker and Jude are all freshmen on the nation's youngest Division I squad. Freshmen had logged 72 percent of the Bulldogs' game time coming into this game. Sophomore Jalen Seegars added 10 points. The Bulldogs shot 50 percent and were even better from the arc at 56.5 percent (13 of 23).

The Buffaloes also shot 50 percent and were led by Aaron Levarity with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Both of the Bulldogs' win this season have come against NAIA teams with first-year head coach Mike Morrell still seeking his first Division I victory.

Milligan led by a point at halftime but the Bulldogs took the lead for good with Seegars scoring seven points in a 9-0 run for a 60-51 edge with 11:26 to go. Jones hit a 3-pointer for an eight-point lead with two minutes left and the Bulldogs then made seven free throws to hold off the Buffaloes.