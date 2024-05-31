UNC announces TV schedule and times for first three football games

The time is getting closer until we can see the University of North Carolina football program take the field, and we now know the times and who will be airing their first three games.

UNC will first travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota for a season opener against the Golden Gophers on August 29th. This game has a kick-off time of 8 p.m. and will air on FOX.

The following week UNC will host their home opener against the Charlotte 49ers on September 7th, with a kick-off time of 3:30 on ACC network. The Saturday following they will welcome NC Central to Kenan Memorial Stadium with a kick-off time of 6 p.m., streaming from ACC network.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨 We’re only 9️⃣1️⃣ days out from the 2024 season and now we have game times and TV designations for our first 3 games 🗓️ #CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/ct94NnUWPp — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) May 30, 2024

UNC has a strong chance to start the season 3-0 in a year that many expect to be a throwaway. Last season, the Tar Heels handled Minnesota with ease, beating the Gophers 31-13.

The 49ers matchup is intriguing, seeing it will mark the first time the two programs have ever played against each other. Meanwhile, Central will have the opportunity to play in Kenan Stadium for the first time.

