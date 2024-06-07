UNC announces Game 1 starting pitcher for Chapel Hill Super Regional

While the Diamond Heels bats clutched up in Monday’s 4-3 Chapel Hill Regional Final win over defending College World Series champion LSU, one could argue UNC’s pitching kept them in position to win throughout.

After allowing three runs in the first three innings, North Carolina went to its talented bullpen. 12-game winner Matthew Matthijs relieved starter Jason DeCaro with 4 1/3 innings of 1-run, 2- hit ball, then star UNC closer Dalton Pence tossed his best outing of the season, striking out four over 3 2/3 innings while allowing just one hit and two walks.

DeCaro suffered through unusual struggles in the Chapel Hill Regional, but I attribute that to short rest. He started the Friday opener against Long Island University, then was asked to pitch three days later.

For college baseball teams, there’s usually a weekend rotation and a few, midweek starters.

Aidan Haugh didn’t pitch well in Sunday night’s 8-4 loss to LSU, but Elon transfer Shea Sprague shined in Saturday’s 6-2 win over LSU, tossing 4 1/3 shutout innings with three strikeouts, just two walks and four hits allowed.

It’s no surprise that, as a result of Saturday’s strong outing, Sprague gets the ball Friday night for Game 1 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

Shea Sprague will get the ball for the @DiamondHeels in Game 1 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional, per Scott Forbes. — Pat James (@patjames24) June 6, 2024

Sprague’s Saturday victory was his best outing since April 27, when he hurled a season-high 6 2/3 innings against Virginia Tech, striking out six Hokies while allowing just one run on four hits. Sprague leads Diamond Heel starters in earned run average (3.76), plus his 58 strikeouts tie him with Haugh for third-most amongst UNC pitchers.

Can Sprague shut down the JJ Wetherholt-led West Virginia lineup?

