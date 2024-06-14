'This year has been unbelievable and very special'

[Getty Images]

Leicester City's Mads Hermansen has refused to compare himself to Kasper Schmeichel and vowed to be his own man.

The goalkeeper is preparing for Denmark's Euro 2024 opener against Slovenia on Sunday. He is likely to be back-up to Schmeichel, having emulated him after winning the Championship with Leicester this season.

Schmeichel went on to lift the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield with the Foxes during a 11-year spell at King Power Stadium.

But, on the eve of the European Championship, with Denmark facing England next Thursday in Group C, Hermansen dismissed any focus on wanting to emulate Schmeichel.

"I haven't looked at what Kasper has done or what I can do," he said. "Every Danish goalkeeper admires Kasper.

"He's had an amazing career, both for Leicester and the national team, but it's not like I compare myself. I try to go out there every week and every single game to deliver a good performance.

"When I go back to Denmark for some holiday at some point, the achievement of how big it really is [winning the Championship] will hit me.

"It was such a difficult league, so much hard work and travel. At some point, all of the emotions will just hit me. When I look back, I am impressed with myself, my team-mates and the whole club.

"It is quite hard to explain but this year has been unbelievable and very special to me."

The threat of a points deduction remains a reality for the Foxes, having been charged with breaching profit and sustainability rules for the three years ending in the 2022-23 season.

They could be in breach again if they are not compliant by 30 June and face the prospect of starting next season on minus points.

But Hermansen - who conceded the fewest goals in the Championship last season - 41 goals in 46 games - remains focused on the pitch rather than on issues out of his control.

"There is nothing we can do," said last summer's signing from Brondby. "We have so many good people here who manage the situation and, no matter the challenge, we will take it on to the pitch.

"The Premier League is an amazing level with so many good teams. It will take a lot from us, but we will go out with the same mentality every time. That is our mindset as a team."