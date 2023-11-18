'Unbelievable experience' for Detroit Red Wings in Sweden marred by getting just one point

STOCKHOLM — The Detroit Red Wings can't blame it on Sweden: They do the same things on their side of the Atlantic Ocean.

That they packed up their bags after nearly a week at Avicii Arena with only one point to bank in the standings rankled all the more given they put themselves in a position to bank three. But Friday's two-goal lead was undone in the third period by the Toronto Maple Leafs, leading to a 3-2 loss for the Wings, one night after they lost in overtime, 5-4, to the Ottawa Senators. That overshadowed back-to-back games with goals from Lucas Raymond in his homeland and the bonding the Wings enjoyed during their time in Sweden's charming capital.

Detroit Red Wings' Lucas Raymond celebrates scoring with his teammates during the NHL Global Series game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings at Avicii Arena in Stockholm on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

FRIDAY'S ACTION: Detroit Red Wings collapse in 3rd period in 3-2 loss to Toronto Maple Leafs in Sweden

"It was an unbelievable experience,' veteran David Perron said. "I think for Lucas, I thought he played pretty good hockey in scoring two goals in his home country, that has to be pretty special for him. We’re happy about that.

"Getting a point (Thursday) was good for our team and it could have been a very special week if we won Friday."

Instead, it's back to figuring out why the power play has gone so cold — just two conversions on 41 opportunities over the past 10 games. It's emphasizing the need to cut down on penalties, like Jake Walman's third-period infraction against the Senators and Moritz Seider's third-period infraction against the Leafs.

"Took a late penalty, our best D-man was in the box, and they get one there," coach Derek Lalonde said. "Unfortunate ending."

Raymond, front and center all week as the Wings' lone Swede, and lauded by teammates for his outstanding work in introducing them to the city (which isn't even his hometown), sounded as disappointed as he looked after the hard work the Wings put in for 40 minutes in the second game didn't get them anywhere.

"I think played really good the first two periods, and then in the third we come out and play a bit scared, on our heels, and that's when their offense starts to take over," Raymond said. "And I mean, they are one of the most skilled teams in the league. We start to give them space and stop playing our game.

"If you look at the first two, we are playing with speed and we're hard in our d zone and then in the third, we kind of get scared to protect the lead. We need to be able to close these games out."

The Wings were hampered by losing Walman in the second period when he crashed into the net — there was no update on him Friday night, but he was dressed in street clothes and ready to board the bus with his teammates. But Raymond scored after Walman's injury, giving the Wings momentum. And third-string goaltender Alex Lyon, playing for the first time this season, was excellent, doing what he could to stave off the talented Leafs.

Toronto forward Tyler Bertuzzi shoots to score against goaltender Alex Lyon of the Detroit Red Wings during the NHL Global Series game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

"I felt pretty good, felt pretty comfortable," Lyon said. "Obviously it’s a learning experience after not playing for so long. I tried to be patient with it and feel it out as it went. I have to find a way at the end to make the extra save, and those tiny margins are what the NHL comes down to."

The Wings (8-6-3) were scheduled to fly home Saturday; have a couple days off, and then return to normal practice habits Tuesday. They host the New Jersey Devils in the Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday, and play the Bruins in Boston on Black Friday. Sweden will soon be a memory, tarnished by what might have been.

"It's been a special experience being in front of my home country, my family and friends," Raymond said, "but we came here to win two games and we win none of them."

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Her latest book, “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft,” is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings disappointed to bank only 1 point in Sweden