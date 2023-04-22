‘This is unbelievable’: Deion Sanders wowed by Colorado fan support at spring game
First-year Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders chatted with ESPN before the Buffs' spring game on April 22, 2023.
First-year Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders chatted with ESPN before the Buffs' spring game on April 22, 2023.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger come together to react to the biggest developments across the spring college football landscape including Colorado’s resurgence and the movement of some big-time recruits.
The NASCAR Cup Series transitions from the smallest track on the calendar to its most massive as it heads to the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.
The second season of "Welcome to Wrexham" is going to get a happy ending.
A year ago, 1,800 fans showed up to Colorado's spring game. Saturday, 45,000 will be in attendance, almost all because of Deion Sanders.
According to one expert, “If Young is two inches taller, he might be the best quarterback prospect in a long time. That's how smart he is.”
Bosa had some cautionary words for former Cardinals GM Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury in 2019.
Here are the ins and outs of New York's suffocating and decisive victory Friday night.
The change is being made in an effort to reduce game lengths and the number of plays per game.
Carter’s agent recently shut down visits for Carter with NFL teams that are drafting outside of the top 10.
The Warriors star has addressed his suspension for the first time.
Conversations with league sources and a copy of the NFL gambling policy obtained by Yahoo Sports shed more light on Friday's news.
Nurse has been with the team in some capacity since 2013.
The NFL's latest gambling controversy led to another round of criticism.
The lead-up to NFL Draft is full of half truths.
A generational wideout. Two franchise QBs. A unicorn tight end. Other players who "probably would have been at the top of their position groups in this draft if they had been eligible." Next year’s class could be unforgettable.
If any team can relate to the uncertainty of the present being affected by the past, the Clippers need not look any farther than the Suns.
Young is a good sport about questions over his size, and his tape is undeniably strong. The Panthers have a week to decide if it's worth the next few years of their franchise.
Matt Patricia will be in the NFL this season.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald wrap up their pre-draft positional preview series with a deep dive on the loaded tight end class as well as a quick look at the top offensive line prospects in this year's draft.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals his wishlist for the 2023 NFL Draft.