Unbeaten Steelers eye 12-0 start as Washington visits

WASHINGTON (4-7) at PITTSBURGH (11-0)

Monday, 5 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Steelers by 10

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Washington 5-4-2; Steelers 8-3

SERIES RECORD - Washington leads 42-33-3

LAST MEETING - Steelers beat Washington 38-16 on Sept. 12, 2016 at Washington

LAST WEEK - Washington beat Dallas 41-16; Steelers beat Ravens 19-14

AP PRO32 RANKING - Washington No. 25, Steelers No. 1

WASHINGTON OFFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (19), PASS (24).

WASHINGTON DEFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (15), PASS (2).

STEELERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (25), PASS (16).

STEELERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (8), PASS (1).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - This game was moved from Sunday to Monday after Pittsburgh's game against Baltimore was shifted from Thanksgiving night to last Wednesday due to COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens. ... The Steelers have dominated the series of late, winning each of the last six meetings. Washington's last victory over Pittsburgh came in 1991, the season Washington finished 14-2 and won the franchise's third Super Bowl under Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs. ... Washington has won two straight to get back into the playoff race in the underwhelming NFC East. It hasn't won three consecutive games since Oct. 14-28, 2018. ... Antonio Gibson's three TDs against Dallas last week made him the first NFL rookie to get to the end zone that many times on Thanksgiving since Randy Moss in 1998. ... DE Montez Sweat's pick-6 against Dallas was the first INT returned for a TD by Washington's defense since 2017. ... While Pittsburgh leads the NFL with 41 sacks, Washington is tied for second (with Philadelphia) at 36. ... Washington's defense has allowed a league-high 12 plays of 40 or more yards, nine on passes and three on runs. ... The Steelers are looking to become the 10th team to start 12-0 and can clinch a playoff berth with a victory. ... The Steelers need one sack to tie Tampa Bay's NFL record for most consecutive games with at least one (69). Pittsburgh has 233 sacks during the streak and is on pace to lead the league in sacks for the fourth straight year. ... Steelers rookie OLB Alex Highsmith will make his first NFL start. Pittsburgh lost OLB Bud Dupree for the season due to a knee injury suffered last week against Baltimore. ... Pittsburgh RB James Conner and C Maurkice Pouncey could miss their second straight game after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. RB Benny Snell would start in place of Conner. J.C. Hassenauer would start for Pouncey. ... The Steelers sputtered during a blah performance against undermanned Ravens last week. Pittsburgh was held to a season-low 19 points, with six coming on a pick-6 by CB Joe Haden. ... The Steelers running game is struggling, averaging 67.6 yards over the last six games, forcing them to rely heavily on a short passing attack orchestrated by Ben Roethlisberger. The 38-year-old quarterback is averaging 41.3 pass attempts over the last six games, including a season-high 51 against the Ravens. ... Roethlisberger is benefiting from excellent pass protection. The Steelers have allowed a league-low 10 sacks and Roethlisberger has gone 199 straight dropbacks without being dropped for a loss. ... Fantasy tip: In what could be a low-scoring game, might be time to take a flyer on Steelers tight end Eric Ebron. Ebron has a touchdown in three of Pittsburgh's last five games, a streak that should be four of five; he dropped what likely would have been a touchdown pass against the Ravens.

---

