Unbeaten Pinkerton baseball team hitting on all cylinders

Apr. 29—DERRY — Another strong pitching performance led to another victory by the Pinkerton Academy baseball team Monday, when the Astros beat Trinity, 11-1, in six innings.

Pinkerton starting pitcher Leo Boucher limited the Pioneers to a run on six hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked three. Jake Adrien tossed a scoreless sixth.

"I thought Leo was great," Pinkerton coach Steve Campo said. "I also tip my hat to that Trinity team. They battle. They went up to bat looking to attack and attack and attack."

Pinkerton raised its Division I record to 9-0, and has surrendered 13 runs in those nine games. No team has scored more than three runs against the Astros, who are the only unbeaten team in the division.

"We returned a lot of (pitchers) with varsity experience," Campo said. "We were expecting to have some growing pains losing our one and two (top pitchers) from last season, but these guys have worked real hard and they're stepping up to the challenge and it's been fun to watch. I don't think we expected them to progress as quickly as they have."

Trinity, which starts four freshmen, fell to 5-5.

"We weren't our best today," Trinity coach Matt Bouchard said. "We didn't compete with two strikes, which is unlike us. That's probably the best team in the state. Balance top to bottom. No easy outs. They have pitching for days, and they're strong in the field."

The Astros scored in every inning. Brendan Horne and Elijah Sharp each collected three hits, and Jackson Marshall hit a home run to left-center field that bounced twice before it hit the school. Marshall had two hits in the win.

Trinity starter Brady Sirois gave up six runs and struck out four in four innings. Logan Whitney pitched the final two innings.

Pinkerton scored three runs in the sixth to trigger the 10-run rule.

"The last couple games I've been very happy with the (offensive) approach," Campo said. "It's been 'take what the pitcher gives us' and if we keep that up, we can put up some runs."

The Pioneers scored their only run in the first, when Jack Service was forced in on a bases-loaded walk to Tristan Hasselbach. Service and Tristan Lucier each had two hits in the loss.

"Our goal every week is to win the week, and we're still in that mindset," Bouchard said.

