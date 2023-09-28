Unbeaten Massillon football focuses on process, St. John's College (D.C.) in OHSAA Week 7

MASSILLON — As the high school football season is on the verge of the hunt of October, the Massillon Tigers remain on course of regular-season perfection. Another out-of-state team awaits the Tigers on Friday night at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

Fresh off a win over Middletown, Delaware, Massillon faces St. John’s College of Washington D.C., as the Tigers seek a 7-0 start.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two football powerhouses. The Cadets are 3-1, and three of their four opponents were from outside of D.C. Their only loss was in the season opener against American Heritage (Fla.), and they are coming off a 39-17 victory over Mission Viejo (Calif.). American Heritage is ranked 21st in the latest USA Today Super 25, which has Massillon ranked No. 18.

The Tigers also are the top-ranked Division II team in Ohio in the latest Associated Press state poll.

Massillon coach Nate Moore pointed out that SJC is filled with Division I prospects on both sides of the ball. One of the most notable prospects is running back Da’Jaun Riggs, an Oregon commit.

“St. John’s is a really good team,” Moore said. “They got a bunch of great players, and we look forward to the opportunity.”

The Tigers' defense remains dominant, allowing an average of 9.0 points per game. They've yielded just 299 yards rushing total in six games and one rushing touchdown. The Tigers also have outscored their opponents 246-54 and have gained 2,547 yards of offense.

“We don’t concern ourselves with that," Moore said of the team's impressive numbers. "We want to be concerned with one foot in front of the other. Be concerned about the process. Try to get a little bit better everywhere and everybody all the time. Take advantage of every opportunity that we have and be team-first guys. If we do that and we’re process-oriented and get better every week, be great teammates, we have a chance of success.”

Massillon awaits word on DaOne Owens' OHSAA transfer application

There are no updates on the status of Massillon quarterback DaOne Owens, who did not play last week as he awaits OHSAA approval of his transfer application. Owens, a Copley transfer, was an offensive star for the Tigers in their first five wins before being held out last week as OHSAA reviews his transfer. He gained 893 yards of total offense the first five weeks, accounting for 12 total TDs.

Jalen Slaughter, Massillon's starter the previous two seasons, started last week and threw three TD passes. He began the season splitting time at QB with Owens. In six games, Slaughter has thrown for a team-best 685 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. His go-to target has been Jacques Carter, who leads the Tigers with 413 receiving yards and four TDs.

St. John College football players to watch

Da'Jaun Riggs, running back

Riggs could be the most athletic running back Massillon has seen all year. He is one of the top prospects to come out of the D.C. area. The future Oregon Duck is shifty and can make defenders miss in open space. Riggs also can be a matchup nightmare when he lines up at wide receiver. Riggs has produced almost 500 total yards of offense in four games. He leads the Cadets with 334 rushing yards and five rushing TDs. Massillon’s front will have a tough task containing the senior back.

Tariq Hayer, defensive back

If the Tigers plan to go downfield, they must keep their eyes on SJC’s top junior prospect, Hayer. He is a long and lengthy DB who has seen time at free safety. Hayer is highly recruited to play corner at the next level and has received a dozen-plus Power Five offers. He’ll line up in the slot some, and he could be used in blitz packages. Hayer is a willing tackler and can contain the outside.

Montay Weedon, linebacker

Weedon is the most physical linebacker for the Cadets. His speed and aggressiveness make the senior backer the ultimate run-stopper. Weedon, a Cincinnati commit, plays sideline to sideline and can be disruptive in the backfield when he blitzes.

Isaiah French, quarterback

French is SJC’s second-year starter at quarterback. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior is poised in the pocket with a laser arm and accuracy. French also has the mobility to extend plays. In four games, French has thrown for 359 yards, four TDs and two interceptions. He has two Division I offers. Massillon’s defense has consistently pressured opposing QBs this season and looks to continue that trend.

