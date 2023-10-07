Unbeaten Granville blanks Zanesville

GRANVILLE — The Granville football team played nearly a perfect first half, and that was more than enough to take care of business on Friday against Zanesville.

Granville’s defense forced nine three-and-outs by Zanesville in the first half. That helped the host Blue Aces build a 34-0 halftime lead on their way to a dominating 41-0 win on Homecoming night at Walter J. Hodges Stadium in Licking County League-Buckeye Division play.

“It’s really important that our defense plays well and we get guys to the ball,” Granville coach Wes Schroeder said. “When our defense is playing well, that’s when we’re playing well as a team. I was proud of those guys."

The win puts Granville (8-0, 2-0) in position to play for the LCL-Buckeye Division championship next Friday when Licking Valley (6-2, 2-0) visits.

“From our postgame huddle on, that’s all we’re thinking about right now,” said Granville sophomore Kyle Kirby, who scored three touchdowns for the Blue Aces. “Our intensity at practice has been turned up. Last Tuesday, right when we went to team defense everybody got going. (Valley) will be hard game, a rivalry game, and we’re all excited about it.”

Kirby, who had four touchdowns in a win over Heath earlier this year, had three catches for 58 yards with a touchdown to go along with TD runs of 7 and 6 yards in this game.

Granville junior quarterback Beckett Long shrugged off a pair of early interceptions to complete 14 of 25 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns. He also picked up 28 yards on four rushing attempts.

“As a quarterback, you have to have a short memory,” Long said. “The big thing for me this season has been the ability to go on to the next play. Especially with the guys around me and the weapons we have, even if we have a turnover, we go to the next drive because I know they will perform.”

Granville sophomore Jakob Culver had six catches for 68 yards with a touchdown. Senior Alex Engle added a 60-yard touchdown reception in the second half for the Blue Aces.

“We know we’re not there," Schroeder said. "We’re getting close. We missed on a few balls, and I think we’ll start connecting on those soon. We made plays, and we know we won’t hit them all.”

Zanesville (1-7, 0-3) played without several key players due to injuries, including senior all-around dynamo Drew Doyle. Sophomore Makhi Murray completed 8 of 21 passes for 40 yards, and sophomore Vaughn Pouncy and senior Kam Ruff each had 38 yards rushing for the Blue Devils.

“I’m never going to use injuries as an excuse, but we are really banged up right now,” Zanesville coach T.J. Langermeier said. “A lot of offensive starters are standing over on the sideline. (Doyle) has scored the majority of our points and is out for the year. Our inability to move the football … every drive they started in the first half was in plus territory. We had a lot of young guys out there. We started two freshmen defensively.

The highlight for Zanesville was its three interceptions — two by senior Drake Tabler and one by Ruff.

“We’ve done a good job the last couple weeks of getting some turnovers,” Langermeier said. “We’re trying to build some defensive momentum. Anytime you can find those bright spots or turnovers, we’ll take those.”

Granville opened the scoring with a safety after backing Zanesville deep into its own end on a punt. Granville’s Drew Vahalik broke in and sacked Murray in the end zone for a quick 2-0 lead.

Culver then returned the ensuing kickoff 40 yards, giving the Blue Aces possession at the Zanesville 23-yard line. Long scrambled for 16 yards on first down before Kirby rumbled for the 7-yard TD, and Long tacked on the two-point conversion run for a 10-0 lead.

Granville lost possession on interceptions on its next two possessions, but the Blue Aces exploded for 24 points in the second quarter to blow it open. Long started it with his 35-yard bomb to Culver for a touchdown and a 17-0 lead.

Long then found a wide-open Kirby for a 31-yard TD to make it 24-0. The next Granville drive stalled at the Zanesville 23, but Noah Musick hit a 40-yard field goal to make it 27-0 before the lead went to 34-0 with 53 seconds left in the half as Kirby went around left end for a 6-yard TD.

“That touchdown was on our offense,” Kirby said. “They got it down there and they just put me in for a (three-running back) formation on the goal line, and I just had to run it in.”

Long and the starters played one series in the second half. As he was being hit, Long stood in and threw deep down the middle to Engle for the 60-yard TD that made it 41-0 with 9:34 left in the third quarter.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Unbeaten Granville Blue Aces football blanks Zanesville