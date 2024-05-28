Unbeaten Connecticut Sun move to No. 1 in ESPN’s WNBA power rankings

Move over, A’ja. Step aside, Stewie.

For the first time in nearly two years, ESPN’s weekly WNBA power rankings don’t feature a superteam at the top. The Connecticut Sun, the only unbeaten team in the league, checked in at No. 1 in this week’s ranking, after a 3-0 week that featured hard-fought wins over Indiana, Minnesota and Chicago.

The Sun sit atop the league standings at 5-0, and will face Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury at home on Tuesday night before a meeting with Dallas at the casino on Friday and a trip to Atlanta on Sunday.

Minnesota (4-1) and Las Vegas (3-1) checked in at second and third in the rankings, respectively, while New York (4-2), which lost back-to-back games to Chicago and Minnesota, dropped to sixth.

Connecticut has been winning with grit and toughness, and as ESPN’s Michael Voepel pointed out, without leading the league in anything other than getting to the line.

“The Sun have proved they don’t have to be atop any particular statistical category to top the WNBA standings. But the categories they lead — free throws made (20.6 per game) and attempted (24.6) — illustrate how aggressive the Sun are,” Voepel wrote.

The Sun do rank second in field goal percentage (45.0), third in free throw percentage (83.7) and fourth in points per game (86.6). The offense has been humming as five players are averaging in double figures in scoring, led by walking bucket DeWanna Bonner (20.6 ppg), and a breakout start from DiJonai Carrington, who’s putting up a career-best 15 points per game through five games.

Alyssa Thomas has been as good as ever, continuing her MVP-level play with 15.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game so far. Brionna Jones’ return from an Achilles injury has added even more offensive firepower (11.6 ppg).

We’re only five games into the season, but the Sun are looking like a good bet to reach at least the WNBA semifinals for the sixth straight season.