An unbeaten 21-year-old earned an instant UFC deal when his hook shot bounced his opponent off the cage

21-year-old fighter Cameron Saaiman celebrates after knocking Joshua Wang-Kim out in the third round. Photo by Getty Images

Dana White gave UFC deals to every winning fighter on Tuesday's episode of the Contender Series.

Denise Gomes, Cameron Saaiman, Jesus Aguilar, Darrius Flowers, and Mick Parkin are all UFC athletes.

Keep scrolling for all the main photos and highlight videos from an action-packed night.

This is the set of Dana White's Contender Series. The fifth episode of season six aired Tuesday on ESPN+, and was broadcast from the UFC-owned Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Dana White's Contender Series. Photo by Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — Tuesday's show began at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+.

Ten athletes compete in five fights every week with the sole intention to impress Dana White so much that the UFC boss, who sits Octagonside throughout the show, rewards them with full-time contracts with the market-leading MMA promotion.

Darrius Flowers at Dana White's Contender Series. Photo by Getty Images

Here's the full five-fight card:

Rayanne Amanda vs. Denis Gomes — strawweight

Joshua Wang-Kim vs. Cameron Saiiman — bantamweight

Erisson Ferreira vs. Jesus Aguilar — flyweight

Amiran Gogoladze vs. Darrius Flowers — welterweight

Mick Parkin vs. Eduardo Neves — heavyweight

Denise Gomes and Rayanne Amanda introduced the show with a high-octane stand-up fight.

Denise Gomes throws a kick at Rayanne Amanda. Photo by Getty Images

Brazilian striker Gomes looked impressive in the opening round thanks to flashy spinning moves.

A flying knee she attempted in the second, though, was caught by Amanda who used the momentum to score a takedown.

Dana White was seen giving a standing ovation at the end of the second round — a likely indication that he would distribute a UFC deal to the eventual winner.

All three Octagonside judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Gomes.

Denise Gomes kicks Rayanne Amanda during Dana White's Contender Series. Photo by Getty Images

Gomes, speaking through a translator after her win, had to fight back tears as she praised her team, family, and friends, for standing with her as she pursued her dream of competing in Dana White's Contender Series for a potential shot in the UFC.

"I feel like a weight has been lifted from my back," she said, before sending a message to the UFC strawweight division that, should she get signed, she'd "be a problem."

In the second fight of the night, bantamweights Joshua Wang-Kim and Cameron Saaiman exchanged kicks that sounded like the crack of bullwhips.

Joshua Wang-Kim lands a painful-looking kick on Cameron Saaiman's midsection. Photo by Getty Images

After exchanging slugs in the opening round, Cameron Saaiman finished things in the third with a brutal knockout that folded Joshua Wang-Kim in an instant.

Saaiman, who is only 21 years old, scored an electric knockout when he frazzled Wang-Kim with a fight-finishing hook.

Cameron Saaiman ends Joshua Wang-Kim's night with a hook shot. Photo by Getty Images

Before Saaiman's win was even announced, Dana White could be seen on his feet — again — as he gave the South African fighter a rousing round of applause.

Watch the third-round knockout right here:

White apparently called Saaiman a "badass," who later said he responded by asking the UFC boss if the Performance Institute was open in the evening as he wanted to head to the gym for a late-night training session — despite fighting for nearly 15 minutes prior.

If Saaiman was amongst the contract winners, he'd become the youngest male fighter on the roster.

Flyweight fighters Erisson Ferreira and Jesus Aguilar competed midway through the event.

Jesus Aguilar and Erisson Ferreira fought a flyweight bout Tuesday. Photo by Getty Images

It was not long before Jesus Aguilar established the levels between himself and Erisson Ferreira when it came to grappling.

Aguilar wrapped things up for good in the second round when he made Ferreira tap to a guillotine choke.

Jesus Aguilar tightens his guillotine against Erisson Ferreira. Photo by Getty Images

Aguilar took Ferreira to the ground with a double leg takedown early in the second round.

A minute later, he made his opponent tap with his signature submission.

Victory advanced Aguilar's pro MMA record to eight wins (six submissions and two decisions) against one defeat. It was his fifth win via guillotine choke.

Amiran Gogoladze fought Darrius Flowers at welterweight in the penultimate match of the evening.

Amiran Gogoladze squares off against Darrius Flowers. Photo by Getty Images

American fighter Darrius Flowers entered the Octagon with a record that showed an ability to finish opponents in a wide variety of ways.

On Tuesday, he added another unique finish to his ledger as he made Amiran Gogoladze submit to a slam.

Flowers celebrated his highlight-reel win by mounting the fence and giving a passionate speech.

Darrius Flowers celebrates his first-round knockout win. Photo by Getty Images

Watch the American's victory via submission to slam right here:

Here's another angle of the wild finish:

"America, stand up," said Flowers after his win had been declared official. "Get behind your people! UFC — let's go!"

Then, in the final fight of the night, Mick Parkin scored a first-round submission when he made Eduardo Neves tap with a rear-naked choke after both fighters exchanged slugs from the opening bell.

Mick Parkin submits Eduardo Neves. Photo by Getty Images

Watch Parkin's submission right here:

Impressed with what he'd seen throughout the show, White handed out five UFC deals.

Dana White's Contender Series. Photo by Getty Images

All of the winners Tuesday earned a UFC deal as White was kept continually impressed by the triumphant athletes.

Here are the new entrants to the UFC's roster:

Denise Gomes

Cameron Saaiman

Jesus Aguilar

Darrius Flowers

Mick Parkin

White praised all the combatants but particularly lauded the evening's youngsters — 22-year-old Denise Gomes, and 21-year-old Cameron Saaiman.

He called Gomes "absolutely badass" and said if Saaiman does not yet have a nickname then he should consider calling himself "The Future."

"Welcome to the UFC," he said to the successful fighters.

Dana White's Contender Series returns August 30 for the sixth episode of the ongoing season.

Season six concludes on September 27.

