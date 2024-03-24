Unauthorized biography of Aaron Rodgers is coming later this year

Get to know Aaron Rodgers. Possibly in ways he might not want you to know.

Ian O'Connor is writing a biography of the Jets quarterback. O'Connor tells PFT that it is an unauthorized account, but that Rodgers submitted to an interview for the project.

"I requested him right after the trade," O'Connor said Sunday, "and he finally agreed to an interview last month. It's an unauthorized bio and Aaron didn't owe me anything, so I appreciated the in-person audience. I had two hours with him so he could respond to what I had learned and what I had been told during my research. He made it a better book."

Whether Rodgers thinks it's a good book defends on what it says about Rodgers, and whether he agrees with it. He might ultimately decide to say to the world, “Don’t waste your time reading crap like that.”

O'Connor has posted on X that Rodgers "looks pretty jacked in the upper body," and that "[h]e confirmed he got bigger. Looks ready for a fight."

Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers will be released on August 20.