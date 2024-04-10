Unatego/Franklin's Johnson no-hits Afton in 3-0 victory

Apr. 9—In a pitcher's duel between two of the best southpaws in the area, Braeden Johnson threw a no-hitter to lead the Unatego/Franklin baseball team to a 3-0 win over Afton on the road Monday.

Johnson struck out 15 over seven innings while Gavin Nordberg doubled and walked for U/F.

Ryan Wright suffered the tough-luck loss for the Crimson Knights, striking out 13 over five and one-third innings while allowing two earned runs.

Justin Reeves struck out three over one and two-thirds innings in relief for the Crimson Knights.

U/F coach Frank Microni was not surprised by Johnson's dominant performance, who has now thrown multiple no-hitters in his varsity career.

"He works at it," Microni said. "It's not like he comes out here and just throws during the season. He is always working on his conditioning, his mechanics. Everybody talks about velocity, but he can control three pitches and put them where he wants them.

"We've been playing these guys forever but the last three years, it's always a battle," he added. "They have more than a few good baseball players on that team and even when he got behind, he settled down, he didn't lay in fastballs, he was still throwing his changeup, he was throwing his breaking ball, so it kind of kept them off guard a little bit so they couldn't just sit on stuff."

"I thought I had a good curveball today and two-seamer running away from the right handed guys, I feel like that settled in throughout the game." Johnson said.

Having been in this position before was helpful to Johnson in order to relax, but he also said gaining familiarity with Afton helped him navigate the lineup.

"I feel like just settling in, facing the guys throughout the game, you just get a better feel for the game, kind of relax," Johnson said.

Johnson set the tone early with a strikeout of the first batter he faced and sat down Afton in order in the first inning.

Wright struck out the side in the first inning as both pitchers settled in.

It wasn't until the third inning when U/F broke the scoreless tie as Jacob Kingsbury worked a leadoff walk and came around to score on a single from Brayden Nichols.

They would go on to tack on another run in the fifth inning when Xander Johnson scored on an error following a walk and a stolen base.

As Braeden continued to put zeroes on the board, U/F would extend the lead to 3-0 on an RBI single from Xander, scoring Logan Kingsbury.

In a matchup against a tough lefty, Microni was pleased with the way his team was able to scratch across a few runs with some good at-bats, especially from some of his younger players.

"We have some seniors and then a junior or two and then we have a bunch of freshmen that are playing," he said. "My whole infield was freshmen pretty much. They all made contact today against a good lefty. I think my first baseman Logan Kingsbury got robbed of a hit but also made contact on a ball, Jake Kingsbury scored our first run because he had a really good at-bat and drew a walk in the nine hole. We flipped the lineup and Xander gets a big hit and then Nichols gets a big hit."

Microni would go on to praise Wright's performance.

"He shuts us down all the time," he said. "We have not figured him out yet. Last year, this year, we can't really square him up. He's got good velocity, a good breaking ball."

Xander Johnson will take the ball Thursday as U/F will host Sidney while Afton will visit Harpursville the same day.

Unatego/Franklin 3, Afton 0

U/F ... 001 011 0 — 3 8 1

A ... 000 000 0 — 0 0 4

2B: Gavin Nordberg (U/F)

U/F: Braeden Johnson (W) and Xander Johnson

A: Ryan Wright (L), Justin Reeves (6) and Matt Carnien