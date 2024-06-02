Unatego/Franklin falls to Pulaski 3-2 in Class C Regional

Jun. 1—The Unatego/Franklin baseball team took home the Section IV Class C Championship for the first time last week and has enjoyed the best season in either school's history.

Their run ended Saturday as the Spartan Devils fell to Pulaski 3-2 in the Regional final at Onondaga Community College.

"For Unatego and for Franklin, it was the first time ever," U/F coach Frank Microni said of their sectional title run. "I told my guys, just know there's players that have been on our team for two, three, four years and they never got over the hump. It took a special group to get those kids over that hump, to win that section title.

"We had a couple bad breaks. We outhit them today. They ran into a hit and run and scored a run, we had an error and they scored on that, so I feel like maybe this is an opportunity that we didn't take advantage of, but I mean it's baseball and sometimes those things happen. It's tough to lose that way."

"I'm really proud of them," he added. "Really proud of breaking through that threshold and getting that section title and being here and playing today."

Xander Johnson went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored, Chase Birdsall had two hits and Jake Kingsbury and Devin Stilson each added a hit for U/F.

Braeden Johnson suffered a tough-luck loss as he struck out 14 on the mound while allowing one earned run over six innings.

Pulaski took a 1-0 lead right out of the gate on a single from Connor Payne.

U/F responded in the third inning when Xander Johnson doubled and came around to score on a passed ball to even the score.

Pulaski plated two more in the bottom of the third inning but that was all they would get as Braeden Johnson settled in on the mound.

"I think if you get through that first and second inning, he gets stronger," Microni said of Johnson. "He gets stronger as the game goes on. They were on him a little bit in the first inning but they only had four hits. They hit some balls hard on him but I think it takes him a little bit to get really in that groove, really pumping, feeling his changeup and his fastball and curveball and it takes him a little bit of time, but he settled in nicely. He definitely gave us a chance to pull it out, that's for sure."

U/F chipped away as Kingsbury led off the fifth inning with a single and scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Braeden Johnson to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Neither team scored in the sixth inning and the Spartan Devils had one more chance in the top of the seventh.

Xander Johnson worked a one-out walk to put the tying run on base but Pulaski used some clutch defense to get the final two outs and end the memorable U/F season with a 14-6 record.

"I wish we were playing next week but I'm really proud of what they've done, Microni said. "They did a great job this year."

U/F ... 001 010 0 — 2 7 2

P ... 102 000 X — 3 4 1

U/F: Braeden Johnson (L) and Xander Johnson

P: Connor Payne (W), Tanner Trust (6, S) and Rowen Beattie